Success Club bag Senior Women Futsal trophy

ISLAMABAD: Success Club lifted Islamabad Senior Women Futsal Championship trophy while ISWA Club Women Junior event at Rodham Hall of Pakistan Sports Complex here.

President Pakistan Futsal Federation (Women Wing), Afshan Siddique Malik who was the chief guest at the final gave away the prizes. Also present on the occasion were Dy Director Generals Pakistan Sports Board Mansoor Ahmed and Muhammad Azam Dar, Assistant Director, Shazia Ejaz, Senior Vice President, Pakistan Futsal Federation, Adnan Malik, Secretary (Women Wing), Iqra Naseem and President Islamabad Futsal Association Rana Tanveer Ahmed.

In the Senior Women’s final Success Club beat POPO Club by 2-0 goals. In the 5th minutes of the first half, Rishail scored first goal for the Success Club and Azra doubled the margin 2-0 goals in the 10th minute of the second half. In the Junior Women final, ISWA Club defeated NFA Club 2-0. Shiza scored two goals in the 2nd minute of the first half and 8th minute of the 2nd half.