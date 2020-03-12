AHC, KCW host Girls’ Cricket Cup

LAHORE: The Australian High Commission and Kinnaird College for Women (KCW) in collaboration with PCB on Wednesday hosted the 2nd Girls’ Cricket Cup here at the KCW ground.

The event involved teams from seven schools and sports institutes which included Bali Memorial Trust, Government Shuhda-i-APS Memorial Girls High School, Government Central Model School, Al-Qadir School System, Allama Iqbal Model School besides Kinnaird Cricket and Galaxy Sports academies for under privileged girls. Australia’s High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Geoffrey Shaw congratulated the schools on their participation and thanked Kinnaird and PCB for their valuable support. “Sport can help tear down barriers and stereotypes,” Dr Shaw said.

“Every time these girls hit a boundary or take a catch, they’re making a contribution to gender equality.” To prepare for the tournament, top coaches led the girls on a two-day coaching clinic. “We are very grateful for the participation of first class women’s cricket coaches and members of the Pakistan National Women’s Team, who took time out to build the girls’ confidence and encourage them to push beyond the boundaries,” Dr Shaw said.

Shaw added: 2020 is a big year for women’s cricket in Australia. Last Sunday, on International Women's Day, Australia hosted the final of the T20 World Cup at Melbourne Cricket Ground, the world’s second largest cricket ground.