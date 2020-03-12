Saturday’s game vital for us: Steyn

KARACHI: Former two-time champions Islamabad United are in a tricky situation. They have seven points from nine games with an outing against Karachi Kings in hand on Saturday here at National Stadium.

There is no way of a return. They are not only in a must-win situation but their ultimate fate will also depend on the outcome of the other matches of the HBL PSL 2020. Their South African frontline paceman Dale Steyn also feels that. "Yes, Saturday's game is a big one for us," Steyn told reporters here at National Stadium on Wednesday.

"There were a couple rained-out games. When rain interferes anything can happen. When a game shortens, anything can really happen. If you fight in T20 its almost like a fair game. It becomes a bit more lottery. In T20 you can make up sometime. And we were also on the wrong end of the toss twice," Steyn said.

When asked about his memories regarding his visit to Pakistan in 2007, Steyn said, "It has been quite long as it is 13 years ago." "I took five on this ground in a Test match. I managed to draw the next one in Lahore and won the series. My that trip to Pakistan was quite successful, you know for the Proteas. But this time I really enjoyed playing cricket in PSL. The crowd has been fantastic. We won a well-played game in Lahore. And we are hoping to play that kind of tight cricket on Saturday in Karachi," the 36-year old Test pacer said. "If we can do that and win it then it would be a successful PSL," said Steyn, who has played 90 Tests and 125 ODIs for South Africa.

When asked whether he aimed to repeat his 2007 performance in Karachi on Saturday he said:"Yes when you play you want to perform. Great results, if I can get three or four overs on Saturday that would be amazing," Steyn said.

"I enjoyed working with the younger bowlers in the PSL. They are full of enthusiasm. They also spent some time with the greats of the game like Waseem Akram and Waqar Younis. They took highly of those boys. There is so much talent. Pakistan has a rich history of great fast bowlers," Steyn said. "I am here to share my experience with the youngsters through my 13-year international career. If something they can take out of that and learn from that, its bonus. If not you know its not a problem. You know its a good sharing kind of environment. I also learn," Steyn said.

Replying to a query about the coming T20 World Cup Steyn said: "For me its a T20 only right now. I had a good conversation with Mark Boucher and Quinton de Kock and its the goal now to find a place in South African team for the World Cup. This year its all about Twenty20 cricket. I am not playing Test cricket, not ODI cricket, its all about four overs. If it takes me to October and win World Cup for South Africa," Steyn said. Steyn has taken just two wickets for Islamabad United in four matches he has played so far in the PSL Five.