Fehmida greets Aisam, Aqeel

ISLAMABAD: Dr Fehmida Mirza, Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination has congratulated Asiam-ul-Haq and Aqeel Khan along with Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) management on winning the Davis Cup World Group-1 play-off tie against Slovenia. Pakistan outclassed Slovenian 3-0 to stay in the Group I. She hoped that Pakistan tennis continue its surge ahead and appreciated top players efforts to earn laurels for eh country.
