World, Asia XI matches postponed

DHAKA: The global spread of the coronavirus has claimed another international sporting fixture with the Bangladesh Cricket Board postponing the World XI v Asia XI matches that would have marked the birthday celebrations of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, referred to as father of the nation. These matches were scheduled to take place on March 21 and 22 in Dhaka and were set to include a variety of superstars including Virat Kohli, Lasith Malinga and Chris Gayle, but the BCB president Nazmul Hasan announced on Wednesday that they have been "deferred" until further notice. The board has also postponed the AR Rahman concert at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, which was also set to be a part of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birth centenary celebrations. Hassan, however, said that the Dhaka Premier League, the country's premier 50-over tournament, will take place as scheduled since it does not attract big crowds.