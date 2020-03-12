Pak Davis Cup hero Aqeel remains un-recognised

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan tennis unsung hero Aqeel Khan who has smashed records after records with the latest being leading the national side to comprehensive win against powerful Slovenia team in the World Group Davis Cup tie, said he did not receive single call from any high-ups recognising efforts against European giants.

“You would not believe it but it is fact that I did not receive single call from any government official or high-up to acknowledge my and Aisamul Haq performance against Slovenia team. Along with Aisamul Haq, we toppled world renowned team beating them fair and square and making a name for the country in the Davis Cup. To my surprise no one even called me to congratulate on this success. I hope same would be the case with Aisamul Haq.”

Pakistan No 1 Aqeel Khan who has been serving the country for well over two decades now had serious reservations on policy makers priorities. “Look tennis is being played in over 200 countries in the world and one big upset earns laurels for the country throughout the world. Unlike cricket which is only confined among a few countries, tennis attracts audience from all over the world and gets more recognition. Here in Pakistan it is other way around, no one in the corridors of power seems to have any value for our services.”

Aqeel complaint that had national cricketers defeated even Zimbabwe or Bangladesh, the facilitation messages would have been coming from everywhere. “What we have done is hardly achieved by any other leading Asian countries on tennis front. We have defeated powerful Slovenia team that is considered as one of trendsetters in European tennis. Now the international fraternity would know the strength and power of our tennis in real term.”

Aqeel praised Aisam saying that he always prefers representing his country. “Look I am not talking about myself. Aisam always prefer playing for his country. He can earn million while staying abroad, competing in one event or the other or even training youngsters abroad. He prefers playing for the country, leaving lure of finances aside. It is very unfortunate that he never gets the same recognition which he deserves.”

Aqeel said that if no one from policy makers pays heed to exceptional display on tennis front there was no need to make sports policies. “I think it is better to shut the doors on all other sports and allow only cricket if we cannot do justice with other sports.

What Aisam and I have achieved during all these years is an history making efforts but no one is there to recognise our services.”