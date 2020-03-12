PSL-5: Karachi aim to halt Lahore’s winning run today

KARACHI: Eyeing play-off spot Karachi Kings’ skipper Imad Wasim on Wednesday said that they would try to break the momentum of Lahore Qalandars in their crucial game of the HBL PSL-5 to be held here at National Stadium on Thursday (today).

“Qalandars have caught great momentum but we also could not be written-off and tomorrow we will try to break the momentum of Lahore Qalandars,” Imad told a news conference here at the National Stadium.

Imad said that they had made a plan and would try to execute. “We have made a plan not only for Ben Dunk but for all players and our best effort would be to execute it properly,” said confident-looking Imad who is a key Pakistan all-rounder in limited-over cricket. However he was quick to add that they would try to rectify the minor mistakes which they had committed during their previous outing. "Actually in our last game we lost one bowler due to injury and we had no option but to utilise more spinners," the skipper said. Kings have played seven games, winning three while their one game had ended result-less. They have seven points and are placed fifth at the points table. When asked whether their team would try to come in top two Imad said that their target was to first enter the play-offs and once that would be achieved effort would be made for making a place in top two.

He was quite upset over the injury to his solid all-rounder Aamer Yamin who has been replaced by left-arm pacer Waqas Maqsood. “Yes Yamin had a key role in our previous two wins. And I don’t think he will play in the rest of the tournament. But I wish him good luck,” Imad said.

Imad said that if professionally seen all teams were balanced and still it was difficult to say about the fate of the teams. “When Qalandars lost their first four matches I said they could do anything as they were very strong on paper and you saw the way they staged a fight-back is excellent and thundered to the third spot,” Imad said. He conceded that their team was yet to catch top form. “We are yet to catch top form. We are in B-form and would try to go to the B plus, then A and A plus. Those teams succeed who get momentum sometimes in the middle and carry it till the end,” Imad said.

He termed the presence of foreign players a big plus, telling the local stuff to learn from them and achieve the type of mindset the foreign stuff has. "Pakistani players need to learn from these foreign players. Our players in Karachi Kings learn from Alex Hales and others. Its also very important for Pakistan cricket. I will ask all players to learn from them," Imad stressed. About aggressive opener Sharjeel Khan Imad said that he was still a match-winner. "He scores a quick-fire 30 to 40 and that has importance. Although I would like him to play long innings but still he contributes. He has no pressure on him and will contribute," Imad said. About international gloveman Mohammad Rizwan's place in the team, Imad said it all depends on the composition of the unit.