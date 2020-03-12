SNGPL observes health week

LAHORE:Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Ltd (SNGPL) is celebrating Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) Week from March 10 to 13 across the company. Celebrating HSE Week, according to spokesperson of gas utility, is a good step to create awareness about workplace safety and its importance through various moral-based activities and healthy competitions. Following the idea, SNGPL has been celebrating HSE Week for the last two years wherein employees throughout the company participated in various HSE related activities with great interest and enthusiasm. This year’s inauguration ceremony started with recitation from Holy Quran followed by ribbon cutting, signing of HSE Pledge card, wearing of HSE Week suite badge and cake cutting by Managing Director Amer Tufail whereas senior management was also present. He emphasised that HSE Week is just a start with a goal in mind that one day working safely would become our way of life and second nature. He encouraged employees to participate in the activities and to spread the message throughout the company to create a safer, accident-free workplace.