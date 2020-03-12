IPH to train teachers in prevention of coronavirus

LAHORE:In compliance with the directions of Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department, the Institute of Public Health (IPH) has announced imparting training to the teachers of educational institutions of Lahore as master trainers on prevention of coronavirus.

Later, the master trainers will extend training to their colleagues to create awareness about preventive measures among the students. Education Department will collaborate with IPH in this regard. The master trainer training will start from Thursday (today). This was stated by IPH Dean Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir here on Wednesday. She said that IPH would extend all-out cooperation to the Education Department for dissemination of awareness regarding preventive measures against coronavirus among the students so that "health message" reached every house through students. Prof. Zarfishan Tahir said that by adopting adequate preventive measures people could protect themselves from the infection.

According to the schedule issued by the IPH, training will start on March 12 from Government Centre Model High School, Rettigan Road, a group of 75 teachers will get training in Government Muslim High School, Lahore Cantt, on March 13.

Similarly, training will be imparted in Government High School Baghbanpura on March 14. A training session will be held on March 19 in Government Comprehensive High Secondary School, Wahdat Road. A group will get training at Government Pilot Higher Secondary School, Wahdat Road March 20. A special training session will be held on March 21 at Government Girls Comprehensive High Secondary School, Wahdat Road, for administrative staff of Education Department, Lahore, in which all administrators, AEOs, DDEOs, DEOs and CEO will participate.

Dr Zarfishan Tahir was of the view that the master trainers would be helpful to train other teachers of their schools who would deliver lectures on preventive measures against coronavirus to their students for effective control/protection from the virus. IPH has constituted six teams consisting of public health experts and epidemiologists to accomplish the task. Dr Anjum Razzaq, Dr Umme Salma, Dr Mursleen, Dr Rukhsana, Dr Ayesha, Dr Danial, Dr Farrukh Alvi, Dr Taimia, Dr Tipu Sultan, Dr Huda, Dr Rabia Islam, Dr Sania, Dr Maham and Dr Seenum are included in the teams while Dr Aazam will be the focal person for the training programme.

Meanwhile, Local Government & Community Development Department of Punjab government has started ensuring certain precautionary measures against the pandemic particularly at highly congested public places including bus stands, vegetables & fruit markets, animal markets and meat markets in the major cities.

The local administration of the major districts of the province has been directed to follow the given guidelines issued in connection with the pandemic. Secretary LG&CD Department Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi in a press release said that his department is highly concerned over the issue and is actively involving commissioners and deputy commissioners of the major districts in the campaign. Moreover, administration of waste management companies, have particularly been directed to take solid steps for maintaining cleanliness in the local communities. Maintaining and promoting the utmost possible state of sanitation across the province is among the top priorities of our government. All the departments especially health, education, municipal services are working in close coordination with each other.

