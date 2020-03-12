COVID-19 awareness

LAHORE:To educate people on the preventive measures against the spread of COVID-19, Albayrak Waste Management conducted an awareness drive at China Chowk on Wednesday. Albayrak team distributed brochures highlighting the symptoms and precautions for the disease as well as face masks among the citizens.

The people were advised to wash hands frequently for at least 20 seconds, cover up face with tissue paper or mask while coughing or sneezing, maintain one meter distance from virus-affected people, avoid touching face without washing hands. They were told to contact helpline 1166 in case of fever or any other symptom.