Two milk shops, seven food points sealed

LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority (PFA) raided milk shops in Sabzazar area and sealed two shops and disposed of 1,960 litres of tainted milk here on Wednesday.

PFA DG said Irfan Memon Hafiz Milk Shop and Haji Sardaee Milk Shops were sealed on selling substandard and tainted milk. These milk shops were sealed over lower level of LR in milk and non-compliance of previous warning notices.

He said that the sealed shops were using banned blue drums and poor arrangements of cleanliness were found there. Rusted pots, presence of cockroaches and flies were also witnessed in the shops. Eight milk shops had been served with warning notices over minor violations of hygiene.

Meanwhile, the authority has sealed seven food points during its routine inspection in South region. PFA sealed Multan Revari Sweets in Muzaffargarh and Alhamd Foods in Multan for failing to produce an agreement with biodiesel company and using loose colours and rancid oil. In Bahawalnagar, food authority closed down a milk shop and drinking water unit over not having a food licence and usage of whey powder in milk. PFA Layyah team sealed Irfan Chicken owing to sale meat of emaciated chickens and abundance of insects in the premise. Two Karyana stores were also sealed by PFA after recovering tainted spices.

PFA food safety team sealed Al-Munir Namak Mirch over usage of rusted machinery and stinky atmosphere. In Mianwali, City Hotel has been sealed by PFA over the usage of substandard cooking oil, presence of insects in the production area and poor storage.

A dairy safety team sealed Super Start Ice Cream unit in Attock for false labelling, finding waste of rodents and poor arrangements of cleanliness. Furthermore, Waqas Fat Rendering unit was sealed over de-sealing the unit illegally, having no record and stinky atmosphere. PFA also raided Shahid Mirch grinding unit in Faisalabad and sealed it over selling adulterated spices, no labelling, unavailability of medical certificates of workers, poor storage and poor arrangements of cleanliness.

The raiding team confiscated three grinding machines, one packing machine and cutting machine, 800-kg raw chilli and 600-kg turmeric and other spices from the spot.