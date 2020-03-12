Minister seeks justification for creation of Punjab Skills Development Authority

LAHORE:Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht has asked the Industry Department to submit the justification for creation of Punjab Skilled Development Authority (PSDA), besides explaining the job descriptions of non-gazetted employees of Punjab government.

He stressed the need for hiring competent and experienced trainers on merit from private sector along with introducing technical and vocational courses in accordance with the international labour market needs.

The minister stated this while chairing the 23rd meeting of Cabinet Standing Committee on Finance and Development at Chief Minister’s Secretariat. The meeting was attended by Punjab Minister for Industry and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal, Finance Secretary Abduallah Sumbal, Planning and Development Chairman Haid Yaqoob Sheikh and secretaries of the departments concerned.

The minister observed that the desired results could not be achieved from Tevta without appointing competent trainers while poor curriculum and imparting irrelevant skills to students would be useless.

Twelve demands from different departments were presented in the meeting, including demands for approval for non-gazetted employees’ appointment in Planning and Development Department, appointment against the vacant seats of BPS-7 traffic assistants in Home Department, approval for appointment of sub-inspector, assistant-sub-inspectors and constables in DG Khan, establishment of Punjab water services regulatory authority, water resource commission, PSDA and construction of Sports Complex in Layyah.

The committee deferred approval for recruitment to Police Department in DG Khan till the comparison of it with police forces in other districts while other demands were unanimously approved and committee instructed the Home Department that the Police Department should submit its next two to three years financial plan.

Mian Aslam Iqbal observed that hiring of traffic assistants was not the solution to the growing traffic issues. Strict implementation of the traffic rules and regulations and improvement in the traffic management system was needed. He said appointment in Tevta would be made on merit but after revisiting appointment procedure. The committee also approved the appointment of the president of Bank of Punjab and the pension matters of judges retired after less than five year of service.

PMA: Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) is deeply concerned over the non-functioning of Regulatory Body for registration of doctors and Medical Education.

PMA (Centre) Secretary General Dr SM Qaisar Sajjad said that the government dissolved Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PMDC) and formed Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) to regulate medical education and registration of medical practitioners. Now PMC has been dissolved by Islamabad High Court and High Court restored PMDC and its employees.

According to an official statement, more than 27,000 cases of registration are in pending, likewise Pakistani doctors working abroad are also very distressed because they are not getting their renewal of registration and good standing certificate, the PMA said.

PMA believes that government should immediately implement the verdict of the Islamabad High Court and open the head office of PMDC, Islamabad and the regional offices in the provinces.

PMA suggests the formation of ad hoc committee immediately by Islamabad High Court to run the day to day affairs of PMDC and it should be given the task of holding fresh elections within 60 days according to the PMDC ordinance 1962. The representatives of the stakeholders should also be included in this ad hoc committee. Then elected body will resolve all the issues of Medical Education and Medical Profession.