Governor Sarwar opens Governor’s House to paid functions

LAHORE :Formally announcing the business plan of Governor’s House, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that Governor’s House lawn will be available for corporate sector at Rs1 million for each event.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, the Punjab governor that any function could also be arranged from Rs 500,000 in Darbar Hall. An amount of Rs50,000 will be charged for wedding photo shoots and Rs 1 million for commercial photo shoots while guided tours can be arranged at Governor’s House on Saturdays and Sundays. Booking of any function can be done through the website of Governor’s House.

“We will try to carry out Governor’s House expenditure through the business plan. Under the business plan, the political parties will not be allowed to organise their events in Governor’s House,” said Muhammad Sarwar.

“We are giving the business plan as per our promise and the earning will be deposited in the account of Government of Pakistan,” said the Punjab governor. The event will be booked on www. governor house.punjab.gov.pk and when anybody would send his/her request for an event on the website, the Governor’s House staff will contact that person to finalise the arrangements, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar told the media.

However, he said, the events’ payment would be made through bank account of the government and no one from Governor’s House is authorised to receive the payment in cash mode from the person or company holding the event.

He said two-hour time would be given for wedding photo shoot and its charges would be Rs 50,000 and Rs 5 million will be charged on commercial video shooting in the pavilion of Governor’s House.

On Saturdays and Sundays, groups of 10 people each could avail themselves of one-hour guided tour facility with Rs 2,000 charges per person, while such charges will be Rs 6,000 per person for foreigners and they would also be served with tea and coffee. Welfare organisations will be given 50 per cent discount on their programmes.

To another question, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said the conferences like Ulema conference could be allowed under the business plan, but the political parties will not be allowed to organise party conventions, public meetings or any other activity in any part/portion of Governor’s House, including its lawn.

“There are too many gossip about the expenditures of Governor’s House, and let me tell you that monthly expense of Governor’s House other than staff salaries is Rs 1 million per month and we are gradually reducing this figure,” he said.

He said a canteen was being constructed for the general visitors to Governor’s House on Saturdays and Sundays. “We will try to ensure provision of all facilities, including security, to the people visiting Governor’s House. Since the inception of PTI government, 400,000 people have visited Governor’s House the while number of people coming for Aftar parties during Ramazan-ul-Mubarak is more than 200,000,” he said.