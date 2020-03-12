Economic conditions improve

LAHORE:Senior vice-president PML-Q Punjab Ch Salim Baryaar called on (PML-Q) President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujaat Hussain at his residence here on Wednesday.

On this occasion, former MPA Amna Ulfat and Naeem Tahir were also present. During the meeting, views were exchanged about prevailing political situation in the country with particular reference to the local bodies’ election in Punjab. Ch Salim Baryaar presented a report about tour of USA and London in which he apprised the party leadership about Overseas Pakistanis. Ch Shujat Hussain said that Overseas Pakistanis are valuable asset of our country who by remitting foreign exchange to Pakistan are doing important service to the country. He said Pakistan is a safe country, successful holding of Pakistan Super League (PSL) is the biggest example of this, foreign investor companies are taking interest in making investment in Pakistan. Ch Shujaat Hussain said that economic conditions of Pakistan are improving with every passing day. He said our army and people have by offering sacrifice of their lives have played very important role in making the motherland a safe country, today our green national flag has become symbol of peace. He said that in establishing peace in the country, Pak Army, institutions and the people have made their contributions respectively, today's Pakistan is much safer than before. Meanwhile, PML-Q President and former Prime Minister Shujaat Hussain, Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and MNA Moonis Elahi expressed their grief over the martyrdom of Wing Commander Nauman Akram in aircraft incident in Islamabad. They said that the entire nation was proud of son of the soil Nauman Akram. They offered condolences to the bereaved family and prayed may Almighty Allah grant eternal peace to departed soul and give patience to the bereaved family.