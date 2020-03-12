Man hit to death

LAHORE :A 25-year-old man was killed by a speeding truck on Garhi Shahu Bridge on Wednesday. The victim was identified as Kabir. The truck driver fled the scene. Body was shifted to morgue.

road accidents: Six persons were killed and 1,044 injured in different road accidents during the last 24 hours. The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 913 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Around 605 seriously inured persons were shifted to different hospitals and 439 were treated on the spot by Rescue medical teams.

PHP: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) registered 484 cases against rash drivers during the last week. PHP teams also registered 119 cases against installation of illegal gas cylinders. PHP teams reunited five lost children with their parents.