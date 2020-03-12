Pak shooters skip Cyprus world cup

KARACHI: Two Pakistani shooters had to skip the ISSF World Cup 2020 being held in Cyprus as one of them did not get visa. Aamer Iqbal And Farrukh Nadeem were to participate in Trap event in the said world cup with the Initial Qualifying Score (IQS) of 115 points and 117 points, respectively. “One of them did not get visa so the second shooter decided not to go as well,” said a source. The Trap events’ dates were March 11 and 12.