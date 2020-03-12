Victoria Rozes, New Auto Spot win matches in Caso Cup

KARACHI: Victoria Rozes Club and New Auto Spot won their matches of the 1st Caso Cup T20 Tournament here the other day. Victoria Rozes defeated Aurangzaib Sultan Academy by 197 runs. Batting first, Victoria Rozes piled up 276-3 in their 20 overs. In reply, Aurangzaib Sultan Academy were bowled out for just 79 in 13.4 overs. Meanwhile, New Auto Spot overpowered Infinite Corporation by four wickets.

Infinite Corporation scored 185-5 in their 20 overs. In reply, New Auto Spot reached the target in 19.4 overs.