F1 team staff tested for virus at Australian GP

MELBOURNE: Three Formula One team staff members have been isolated at the Australian Grand Prix while tests are conducted for the new coronavirus, officials said Wednesday, casting a shadow over the opening race of the year.

Two were from the Haas F1 team and one from McLaren. “Two personnel were showing some symptoms so they got themselves checked out and have put themselves into self-isolation, as they should, while they await results,” a Haas official told AFP.

A McLaren official added: “We can confirm that one team member has self-isolated in the hotel as a precaution, in line with our policy, after showing symptoms similar to coronavirus. “We expect to receive the results overnight. The team is operating as per our normal schedule.” They were tested at the Albert Park circuit in Melbourne as the teams prepare for the race on Sunday. It is not clear what it might mean for the grand prix if the results are positive.

Victorian state Premier Daniel Andrews on Tuesday said it was only a matter of time before large sporting and cultural events were cancelled, but that that stage had not been reached yet. Earlier this week, Australian Grand Prix Corporation boss Andrew Westacott ruled out the race following the lead of Bahrain by barring spectators, with hundreds of thousands expected over the weekend. The Chinese Grand Prix is the only race to be postponed so far.