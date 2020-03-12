Europa League games to be played behind closed doors

LONDON: Manchester United’s Europa League last 16, first leg away to LASK Linz in Austria is one of five matches in the competition set to be played behind closed doors on Thursday (today) as the coronavirus continues to wreak havoc with football on the continent.

United confirmed on Tuesday that the decision had been made “following guidance from the Austrian government”, with the Alpine country having recorded 182 cases of COVID-19 by Tuesday.

The news will be a disappointment to supporters of the Austrian club hoping to see their team spring a surprise against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s in-form side. Coached by the French former Bayern Munich and Crystal Palace defender Valerien Ismael, LASK are six points ahead of Salzburg at the top of the Austrian Bundesliga as they chase a first league title since 1965.

UEFA had confirmed on Monday that Wolverhampton Wanderers’ first leg against Olympiakos in Greece would also be played behind closed doors. That preceded the announcement that Olympiakos and English club Nottingham Forest owner Vangelis Marinakis had tested positive for coronavirus. He said he was taking “all necessary measures” and “feeling well”.

With Italy the worst-hit European country by the ongoing crisis, Inter Milan’s home game against Getafe will be played out in an empty stadium, while no fans will be allowed into Sevilla’s match against Roma in Spain. In addition, German club Wolfsburg have confirmed their clash with Ukraine’s Shakhtar Donetsk will be behind closed doors.

Meanwhile, a second division footballer of Germany’s club Hanover 96 defender Timo Huebers on Wednesday was the first player to test positive for coronavirus.“As soon as he found out that someone with whom he had been at an event was tested positive, Timo went straight to the doctor and put himself into isolation,” said Hanover’s sporting director Gerhard Zuber, adding that no further infections were expected, as Huebers had avoided contact with his colleagues. Their full squad and training staff were however being tested as a precaution.