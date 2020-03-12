KU declares BA Overseas Annual Examination 2018 results

The Karachi University on Wednesday declared the results of BA Part-I, II and both parts of the Overseas Annual Examination 2018.

As per the statistics, 35 candidates were registered of whom 34 students appeared in the BA Part-II and both parts of the Overseas Annual Examination 2018 and 13 candidates were declared successful with the first division and 12 students with the second division. The overall pass percentage was 73.52.

As many as 20 candidates registered and 17 students appeared in the BA Part-I Overseas Annual Examination 2018 of whom 12 candidates managed to clear all papers. The overall pass percentage was 70.59.