Black sheep in police department to be dealt with strictly: IGP Mushtaq Mahar

The newly appointed inspector general of police (IGP) in Sindh, Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar, on Wednesday warned that “the black sheep in the department” will be dealt with strictly.

He was addressing his first meeting with senior officers at the Central Police Office since he assumed the charge of the office. The meeting was attended by all additional IGs, deputy inspector generals (DIGs) and senior superintendents of police (SSPs).

In the meeting, the IGP informed the police officials about his policies and priorities while giving them necessary directions. “Improving the law and order situate and protecting the lives and properties of the common citizens are our real duty and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard,” IGP Mahar told the officials. “The black sheep will dealt with strictly.”

IGP Mahar directed the officials to focus on resolving the citizens’ complaints and to ensure the police coordination for providing relief to the citizens by resolving their problems.

He directed them to improve the investigation system of the police and also to ensure the coordination with the prosecutors in this regard. He said the police patrolling plan should be based while keeping the analysis of the area-wise crimes, modus operandi and timing of the crimes.

He said the detection and conviction of the cases was the primary responsibility of the police and for that the police should gather concrete evidences. “I will make visits to areas across the province to review the progress of the police in different districts,” he said.

He said he would personally ensure that the police were conducting raids to arrest absconders, proclaimed offenders and people involved in criminal activities. Giving directives about the investigations into the cases of police martyrs, IGP Mahar said the DIGs and SSPs should monitor the investigation progress on the cases of policemen who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.