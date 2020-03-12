RE policy concern to be addressed

KARACHI: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum Division, Nadeem Babar has agreed to rectify most of the reservations of Sindh, in the final draft of the Alternate Renewable Energy Policy.

The special assistant held a detailed discussion in this regard with Sindh Minister for Energy Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh on Wednesday at the Sindh Energy Department, and assured the provincial representative of addressing the genuine concerns.

Alternate and Renewable Energy Development Board of Pakistan Chief Executive Officer Rana Abdul Jabbar, and Sindh Secretary Energy Department Musaddiq Ahmed Khan were also present on the occasion, an official handout said.

The draft was being compiled by the federal government, and the Sindh government has raised its concerns on the draft at the Council of Common Interest (CCI) as well. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was the one who raised reservations on the proposed draft of Alternate Renewable Energy Policy in the last CCI meeting held in Islamabad.