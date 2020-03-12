Gold prices remain unchanged

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market remained unchanged on Wednesday. According to the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, bullion prices remained the same at Rs95,000/tola. Similarly, price of 10 grams gold stood the same at Rs81,447. In the international market, bullion rates also remained unchanged at $1,657/ounce. Jewellers claimed bullion prices in the local market remained Rs3,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.