Stocks end flat as investors await rate cut

Stocks ended mixed on Wednesday as investors awaited a widely expected interest rate cut next week, while heavy outflow of foreign funds from the market added to investor worries, dealers said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index closed 0.06 percent or 22.50 points down to close at 37,673.25 points level.

KSE-30 shares index followed suit with a low of 0.14 percent or 23.74 points to end at 16,928.81 points level. Of 350 active scrips, 102 up, 227 retreated, and 21 remained unchanged.

The ready market volumes stood at 217.634 million shares, as compared with the turnover of 274.483 million shares in the previous session. Analyst Nabeel Haroon at Topline Securities said the benchmark index opened on a positive note and made an intraday high of 637 points on buying in energy shares.

However profit taking was witnessed during the last hour of trading on the back of intraday decline in oil prices (down by more than 3percent),” Haroon said. Energy, OMC and fertilizer stocks dragged the index most, cumulatively shedding 132 points.

“Secondly, investor skepticism grew on the back of continuous selling by foreign investors

(net sell of $23 million since March 1).” Salman Ahmad, head of institutional sales at Aba Ali Habib said the market showed strength in the early hours but the profit taking activity clipped gains.

“The investors due to corona virus eruption in Pakistan have taken back seat, while continuous depreciation of rupee was also a cause of concern for most the traders.” Ahmad said all eyes have been on the upcoming monetary policy, as a “cut in interest rate bodes well for the market players”.

A trader said the leverage stocks such as cement, steel, engineering attracted fresh buying in patches on hope of rate cut as fall in benchmark interest rate will help improve the margins. “However, investment banks and mutual funds showed red sings because of the recent down turn in equity prices which would dampen the earnings.”

A number of countries have cut their policy rates following surfacing of corona virus to stem economies. “With decline in inflation rate for February, drop in crude oil prices and other commodities strong case has buildup for the SBP (State Bank of Pakistan) to cut interest rate,” the trader said.

“However confusion prevailed following sharp depreciation of rupee in last three sessions down by more than 2.6 percent.” The top gainers were Sanofi-Aventis, up Rs48.30 close at Rs738.30/share, and Sapphire Textile Rs47.49 to finish at Rs827.49/share.

Island Textile down Rs90.00 to close at Rs1310.00/share, and Phillip Morris Pakistan down Rs76.97 to close at Rs1960.98/share, were the main losers. Maple Leaf recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of 17.635 million shares.

Whereas the scrip lost Rs1.35 end at Rs29.39/share. The lowest volumes were witnessed in TRG Pakistan Limited recording a turnover of 6.615 million shares, whereas the scrip lost Rs1.01 to end at Rs22.73/share.