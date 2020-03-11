close
Wed Mar 11, 2020
March 11, 2020

Three killed in road accidents

National

 
March 11, 2020

By our correspondent

SUKKUR: As many as three people were killed and four others were injured in two different road accidents in Sukkur region on Tuesday.

In the first accident, involving a collision between two motorcycles in Qambar, motorcyclists Abdul Qayyum and Sanaullah Chandio were killed and left Maryam and Arshad critically injured.

The police shifted the bodies and injured to District Hospital Larkana for medico-legal formalities. In another accident, a speeding truck hit a motorcycle leading to the death of Mukhtiar Mirani in Dahariki, while two other riders Majeeda and Muno were injured.

