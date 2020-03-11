Three killed in road accidents

By our correspondent

SUKKUR: As many as three people were killed and four others were injured in two different road accidents in Sukkur region on Tuesday.

In the first accident, involving a collision between two motorcycles in Qambar, motorcyclists Abdul Qayyum and Sanaullah Chandio were killed and left Maryam and Arshad critically injured.

The police shifted the bodies and injured to District Hospital Larkana for medico-legal formalities. In another accident, a speeding truck hit a motorcycle leading to the death of Mukhtiar Mirani in Dahariki, while two other riders Majeeda and Muno were injured.