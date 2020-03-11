Two killed as car plunges into canal

SARGODHA: Two people died and three others sustained injuries when a car plunged into a canal in the area of Phularwan police on Tuesday.

According to police sources, Muhammad Rizwan of Mandi Bahuddin, Fayaz Ijaz, Muhammad Akbar, Sheharyar and Waseem were travelling in a car from Mandi Bahauddin to Sargodha.

When they near village Chakian on Gujrat road their car fell into Canal Lower Jhelum. As a result Rizwan and Fayaz Ijaz drowned and Muhammad Akbar, Sheheryar and Waseem were rescued, but they are in critical condition at DHQ hospital, Sargodha.