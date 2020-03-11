close
Wed Mar 11, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 11, 2020

Driving licences

National

OC
Our Correspondent
March 11, 2020

TOBA TEK SINGH: Driving licences of 28 people were cancelled by traffic police’s licensing branch on the report of traffic wardens for violation of traffic rules and ignorance of proper driving skills. DPO Waqar Shoaib Qureshi in a meeting said cases were also registered against 24 drivers over wrong driving. He said lectures will be delivered in seminars in different colleges to create awareness about traffic rules.

Latest News

More From Pakistan