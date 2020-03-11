Driving licences

TOBA TEK SINGH: Driving licences of 28 people were cancelled by traffic police’s licensing branch on the report of traffic wardens for violation of traffic rules and ignorance of proper driving skills. DPO Waqar Shoaib Qureshi in a meeting said cases were also registered against 24 drivers over wrong driving. He said lectures will be delivered in seminars in different colleges to create awareness about traffic rules.