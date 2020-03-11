PFUJ condemns life threats to journo Asif Ali Bhatti

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) has strongly condemned the life threats to Asif Ali Bhatti General Secretary, Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ). According to a press release the PFUJ President Shehzada Zulfiqar and Secretary General Nasir Zaidi in a joint statement urged the authorities to probe into the incidents of obnoxious threatening messages, calls and emails to a senior journalist and office bearer of RIUJ and take appropriate measures for arresting the culprits. Asif Ali Bhatti is a senior reporter and columnist. He is an activist raising strong voice for freedom of expression and rights of journalist community. It is not first time that he is under serious threats by unknown elements. In view of the current hostile environment for journalists, the PFUJ called for the urgent provision of security to Asif Ali Bhatti and if any harm is done to the life of our senior journalist the responsibility would be on the shoulders of authorities.