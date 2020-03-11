Rs1,500m Community Development Programme launched

GUJRANWALA: The Punjab government has launched Rs 1,500 million worth Community Development Programme in Gujranwala division.

It was said by Gujranwala Division Development Director Ch Muhammad Asghar here on Tuesday. He said that out of approved 201 schemes for the provision of water supply, drainage, streets and rehabilitation of roads, 190 schemes had been fully completed. He told that the remaining 11 schemes would be completed by the end of this month. He said that the people would be able to have better living facilities after completion of the projects and their problems regarding drainage, water supply and other issues would be ended. He said that under the Community Development Programme, 93 schemes with an estimated amount of Rs 700 million had been started in Gujrat, 41 with Rs 300 million in Mandi Bahauddin, 26 with Rs 200 million in Sialkot and 17 with an amount of Rs 100 million in Narowal. He said that about 190 schemes had been completed with an amount of Rs 1,380 million and the remaining would be completed during the current month. He said that Gujranwala Commissioner Gulzar Hussain Shah had already issued directions for the completion of these projects and necessary directions had been issued to the departments concerned in this regard.

LAND RETRIEVED: The Anti-Corruption Establishment authorities on Tuesday retrieved 2,176 Kanal state land from land grabbers in Sialkot. Reportedly, some influential land grabbers had occupied 2,176 Kanal land of Irrigation Department. To it, the ACE authorities conducted a raid and retrieved the state land worth millions of rupees located at Head Marala, Sialkot, from the illegal occupiers.