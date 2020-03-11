Man, son shotdead over enmity

OKARA: A man and his son were shot dead over enmity here on Tuesday. Reportedly, Naeem Khan and his son Saqib Javed of Haveli Lakha were coming on a motorcycle to a Depalpur court for court hearing when their rivals accused Azmat Khan, Gulab Khan and their two accomplices allegedly opened fire at them. As a result, both Naeem and his son were killed. Sources told that Saqib had murdered the brother of Azmat Khan and a case was under proceedings in a Depalpur court.

SURGICAL MASK PRICE FIXED: Deputy Commissioner/Chairman of District Health Authority Usman Ali has fixed the price of surgical mask as Rs 5 each in the district. He warned the medical stores that the surgical masks must not be sold at higher price otherwise action would be taken against them.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Usman Ali said that keeping in view the coronavirus situation, special preventive and protective measures had been taken at the DHQ Hospital. In Rural Basic Health Units, 37 isolation rooms had been set up for the care and treatment of coronavirus patients, he told. He said that seminars, walks and lectures were being delivered to create awareness in schools, colleges and University of Okara about the coronavirus.

4 PERSONS RECOVERED FROM DEBRIS OF HOUSE: Four more persons were rescued from the debris of a house which was collapsed at Lasharian on Monday. Reportedly, the roof of a house caved in and several persons came under the debris. Rescue staff recovered 15 persons from the debris who were rushed to a hospital. Now four more persons had been recovered from the debris and shifted to a hospital.

MAN HELD: Sadar police on Tuesday arrested a man on the charge of got registering a fake dacoity report in the police station. Sadar police received a phone call of Muhammad Pervez who claimed that three dacoits snatched Rs 1,000,000 from him. During investigation, Pervez claimed that he had received the amount from the commission shop to carry to his father. The police along with Pervez reached the commission shop and inquired about the payment. The commission shop owner refused the report and told that he had not paid a single penny to Pervez.