Woman dead, 24 injured as avalanche hits vehicles

ABBOTTABAD: A woman died and 24 people were injured when an avalanche hit three vehicles in Kundla area here on Tuesday, local and official sources said. The sources said snow sliding incident was reported in the Kundla area of the scenic Abbottabad district of the Hazara division. A heavy mass of snow fell on three vehicles and a motorcycle. The automobiles included a passenger van, a pick-up and a car. A total of 25 people were injured in the incident, five of them seriously. Deputy Commissioner Javed Iqbal told The News a rescue operation was launched and those injured were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital. Local and official sources said one woman later succumbed to the injuries.

Five members of a family from Lahore who were travelling in a car sustained minor injuries in the mishap.