Shahbaz Tatla killing: SSP Mufakhar Adeel’s arrest officially announced

ByOur correspondent

LAHORE: Investigation wing of Lahore police has formally announced the arrest of SSP Mufakhar Adeel involved in the killing of former assistant advocate general Shahbaz Tatla. The police spokesperson said Mufakhar had killed Tatla along with his accomplices for honour. Lahore police have been collecting facts based on merit. He added action will be taken against the culprits without discrimination. Shahbaz Tatla had gone missing from his office on February 7. A case was registered at Naseerabad Police Station. Different stories emerged about his disappearance and arrest. It was learnt that he surrendered before a sensitive agency on February 12 and was formally handed over to police Monday. He was locked up in a police station. Further investigations are under way.