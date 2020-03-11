Money recovered from real estate developer

ISLAMABAD: Changing its stance from earlier plea, the federal government on Tuesday proposed to the Supreme Court the utilisation of the entire amount being deposited and to be deposited by the management of Bahria Town Limited Karachi for the welfare and benefit of the people of Sindh in a transparent manner. A three-member implementation bench of the apex court in the Town case judgment headed by Justice Faisal Arab and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsen and Justice Muneeb Akhtar heard the case.

Newly appointed Attorney General Khalid Javed appeared before the court and submitted that the federal government had moved a Civil Miscellaneous Application (CMA) under Article 78(2)(b) of the Constitution which provides that all money received or deposited with the Supreme Court could be credited to the public account of the Federation.

The attorney general, however, made a fresh submission by proposing utilisation of the entire amount to be deposited by the real estate developer for the welfare of the people of Sindh after formation of a committee for this purpose.

Last year in December, former Attorney General for Pakistan Anwar Mansoor Khan had told the court that the federal government has filed a CMA in the implementation of the judgment delivered last year in the real estate developer’s case. He had submitted that as per provision of Article 78(2)(b) of the Constitution, any money received by or deposited in the Supreme Court is liable to be credited to the public account of the Federation.

On Tuesday, Attorney General Khalid Javed proposed formation of a committee for spending of the money deposited by the real estate developer for the welfare of the people of Sindh.

“Without prejudice to the submission made vide earlier CMA, it is submitted that as the amount deposited by BLTK in terms of the order passed by the apex court primarily belongs to the people of Sindh, it would be most appropriate that the entire amount being deposited and to be deposited by the real estate developer may be spent exclusively for the benefit and welfare of the people of Sindh in the most transparent and equitable manner,” the attorney general told the court while submitting the proposal.

He submitted that in order to achieve the objective, a six-member committee may be constituted by the apex court so that the amount deposited by the real estate developer is transparently spent on the projects beneficial to the people.

It was submitted that the chairman of the committee may be a former judge of the apex court hailing from and residing in Sindh, to be nominated by the apex court with the consultation with the Chief Justice of Pakistan while secretary, Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, chief secretary Sindh, two prominent citizens hailing from and residing in Sindh, one each to be nominated by the federal government and provincial government, one prominent town planner to be nominated by the chairman of the committee must also be included. It was further proposed that the committee may also be allowed to co-opt any expert for its assistance from time to time. The federal government submitted that the amount deposited by the real estate developer, periodically may be allowed to be spent on the projects on 5-50 basis in urban/rural areas of the province including on infrastructure projects in Karachi as well as in rural areas on hospitals, housing schemes for poor, schools, sewerage system etc.

The attorney general further submitted that the projects to be approved by the committee could be other than the projects for which the provincial government is otherwise liable or bound to provide funds independently nor could these include ongoing projects undertaken by the provincial government.

The federal government as well the provincial government would identify specific projects in Karachi as well as rural areas in Sindh for the consideration of the committee and before undertaking or initiation of work, the committee could submit details of the projects for the approval of the apex court.

The AG further proposed that the committee should execute and undertake projects through concerned departments or through public private partnership or in any other manner or through bodies so as to ensure maximum transparency as well as best possible use of funds for the projects. It was further submitted that the amount spent on the projects should be audit by the Auditor General for Pakistan as well as by reputable, independent auditors as may be appointed by the committee and the committee should submit periodic progress reports in respect of the projects undertaken for consideration of the apex court.

The AG submitted that the proposal is made in the interest of justice and for the welfare of the people Sindh who were the real owners of land yet they were wrongfully deprived of its actual value and proceeds and such was only recovered due to proceedings initiated by the apex court.

Meanwhile, the court issued notice to the Sindh government and directed advocate general Sindh to submit reply in response to the proposal submitted by the federal government.

The court also issued notices to Attorney General for Pakistan and the Sindh government on the CMA filed by Malir Development Authority (MDA).

Counsel for MDA Farooq H Naek submitted that they have prayed the apex court to order that from the amount of money deposited by the real estate developer in the designated account opened as per directions of the apex court pro-rata sum of money totalling Rs301.27 billion as and when deposited by the real estate developer may be transferred to the bank account of MDA being lessee/owner of 11,068 acres of land out of 16,869 acres. He said that it was further prayed to the apex court in the CMA to order that MDA will remain lessee/owner of 11,068 acres of land till entire sum of Rs301.27 billion has been paid to MDA being cost of land as determined by the apex court.

Earlier, at the outset of hearing, Justice Ijazul Ahsen observed that the MDA had gifted its land and it was the stance of the MDA as well as Sindh government that neither it will demand money or will take back the land.

Justice Faisal Arab questioned Farooq H Naek as to why the MDA cannot protect its land, adding that it should recover its land.

Justice Faisal Arab observed that land at both sides of Super Highway could not be cultivated for being stony. He said a land which could not be cultivated, how it could be hereditary.

Advocate General Sindh Salman Talibuddin submitted that the federal government should not ask to initiate or launch projects, but the Sindh government will identify the projects that are needed to be launched for people.

Justice Ijazul Ahsen told the AG Sindh that he can directly inform the apex court about the anticipated projects as well.

Attorney General Khalid Javed submitted that even an ordinary person can approach the chairman of the committee for identifying problems of their area where developmental work could be launched for the welfare of the residents. Later, the court adjourned the hearing for April 2.