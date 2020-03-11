close
Wed Mar 11, 2020
March 11, 2020

Sanjrani uses mask at his chamber

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani wore a mask in his chamber at the Parliament House Tuesday as a part of his awareness bid against coronavirus, spreading across the world.

He took all the related preventive measures in his office besides wearing a mask and issued related directions. He emphasised that the members of the Parliament and the media should play their full role in creating awareness about the deadly ailment.

Sanjrani laid emphasis on awareness instead of triggering fears and panic about the disease. He contended that with proper awareness and preventive measures, one could stay safe from the deadly virus. He called for closer coordination among the concerned departments.

