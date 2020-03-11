close
Wed Mar 11, 2020
Funeral prayers of martyred Col Mujeeb offered in Astore

ASTORE: The funeral prayer of martyred Col Mujeeb-ur-Rehman was offered at the Army Helipad Ground in Astore on Tuesday.

Civil and military officials and hundreds of locals attended the funeral of Col Mujeeb who laid down his life fighting against terrorists in Tank the other day.

Gilgit Baltistan Force Commander Maj Gen Ehsan Mehmood Khan led the funeral prayers. Col Mujeeb was a resident of Bunji Astore district of Gilgit Baltistan. He is survived by a widow, three sons and a daughter.

According to the ISPR the operation was launched against terrorists near Tank. The operation was conducted on the basis of intelligence reports. As soon as the troops cordoned the area terrorists opened fire. During the operation two terrorists were killed. In intense exchange of fire Col Mujeeb embraced martyrdom, the ISPR said.

