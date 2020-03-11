PM says issues in power sector still big

ISLAMABAD: The Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum, Nadeem Babar, defended in front of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Power Division's figures about circular debt and efficiency gains, terming them more accurate as they are based on real time data, while declaring the NEPRA chief’s assertions as defective, saying his working was based on assumptions.

"This is how the working and analysis of Power Division stood vindicated about the circular debt’s stock, monthly inflow in circular debt and efficiency gains," a senior official who attended the high-level meeting held here on Tuesday with prime minister in the chair told The News.

At the very outset, the prime minister was quoted by the official as saying that there is no doubt that Power Division’s team has done well and he is satisfied with the figures of Power Division but the issues faced by the power sector were still big. "The NEPRA chairman was not present in the meeting which revolved around a spectrum of issues confronted by the power sector." The SAPM on Petroleum, Nadeem Babar, spoke his mind as the third party and validated the stance of the Power Division after getting inputs from NEPRA and Power Division. Babar was assigned by the top man of the country to give an independent opinion as to whether the Power Division was correct or the NEPRA chairman.

Babar told the participants of the meeting that both the Power Division and NEPRA are in agreement on the baseline data about how much electricity is generated and how much revenue is collected, but their working about the gains based on tariff and efficiency are different from each other. Babar sensitized the prime minister arguing that though there are some defects in figures of both the entities, working of Power Division was more accurate as its figures were based on real time data. While the working and analysis of NEPRA is based on assumptions. He also introduced a new template for both the Power Division and NEPRA to calculate positive and negative Fuel Price Adjustment, tax-based revenue, surcharges and gains on efficiency.

Tuesday's scenario was the aftermath of NEPRA Chairman Tauseef H Siddiqui's damning chargesheet a few days ago, against the Power Division at a high-level meeting headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan, putting the credibility of Power Division team at stake. Siddiqui had asked Prime Minister to declare national power emergency and take steps to lower the circular debt, which has soared to Rs1.93 trillion.