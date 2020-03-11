NA starts exclusive debate on Pakistan’s agro-economy today

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly of Pakistan will initiate an exclusive debate on Pakistan’s agro-economy from Wednesday (today).

The Speaker National Assembly on Tuesday said that agriculture is and would remain central to Pakistan’s economic development in the foreseeable future and it was vital to hold an informed debate to identify the pathways for uplifting Pakistan’s agro-economy with a particular focus on access, inclusivity, sustainability and food security.

The Speaker urged the members of the treasury and opposition benches to discuss agro-economy as a matter of national food security, decent economic growth and poverty alleviation beyond party politics.

On the other hand, Speaker Asad Qaiser convened a National Dialogue on Agriculture on March 12 at a local hotel which shall be attended by members of the Parliament, representatives of the provinces, private sector, international organisations, ambassadors, technical experts and other relevant stakeholders. The dialogue being organised with the support of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) is intended to facilitate an informed debate in the National Assembly and promote policy coherence and coordination at all levels of government.

The National Dialogue on Agriculture aims to identify the constraints and obstacles which continue to impede progress in realising Pakistan’s full agricultural potential.