Pakistan to get LNG from Qatar at low price

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will get Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) from Qatar at low price in next few days which will likely be fixed around six dollars per mmbt.

It is because former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had inked written agreement with Qatar and according to it Qatar will be legally bound to provide LNG to Pakistan on par with 13 percent price of crude oil internationally. Now the price of crude oil has decreased from 49 dollars to 35 dollars per barrel across the world due to mutual oil price competition between Saudi Arabia and Russia.