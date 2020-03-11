Court seeks comments on plea against Marvi Sirmed, TV anchor

MUZAFFARGARH: A local citizen has moved court for the registration of a case against Marvi Sirmed and TV anchor Ayesha Ahtesham.

Additional Sessions Judge Humaira-tuz-Zahra has sought comments from the Muzaffargarh SP Investigations and the SHO City till March 14. Waqas Shakir through his counsel Shakir Sukhani filed an application in the court, taking the stance that Marvi Sirmed gave anti-Islam comments in a TV programme on March 4. Waqas said Marvi hurt the feelings of crores of people by her comments. As the programme was organised by Ayesha Ahtesham, the court should order the SHO City to register a case against both the women.