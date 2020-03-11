Qalandars shock Zalmi

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars dented Peshawar Zalmi’s pride with five wickets win to keep their hopes of marching in to the eliminators round alive here at the packed to capacity Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday night.

In the 24th match of Pakistan Super League 2020, Peshawar Zalmi hammered 187 for seven and in reply, Lahore Qalandars knocked out the target getting 189 for five with one ball to spare. Qalandars, who were written off at one point in time in the tournament is now back in business for the first time in the PSL’s history.

Qalandars failed to find the rhythm required to meet the need of time. After getting 12 of the first over, Qalandars could not maintain the run rate. Their openers Fakhar Zaman and Sohail Akhtar made 50 for the first wicket with the latter run out at 21. The run rate mounted with every over but Fakhar and Chris Lynn did not budge backward and found fours and sixes whenever possible. A big innings was required from both the players and Fakhar came among the runs scoring 63 as he got his half century in 35 overs. Lynn, on the other end, was much quicker to reach his fifth in 27 balls. The two completed 96 runs for the second wicket before Lynn in an attempt for a big shot to Carlos Brathwaite was caught by Yasir Shah at long off. Lynn’s 59 in 32 ball was laced with six fours and three sixes. Qalandars were on the edge at 148 for three, needing 40 runs in 24 balls.

In the very next over, Wahab took Fakhar’s wicket and was taken again by Yasir at covers. Fakhar hit four boundaries rolling across the ropes and three sixes. Hope of win rested with Mohamamd Hafeez and Ben Dunk but the former could add just four runs before becoming the victim of Brathwaite as the score was 158 for four in 17.2 overs.

Qalandars were then looking towards their star left-handed batsman Dunk to unleash hell on the Zalmi bowlers. But Brathwaite trapped him with a full length and Dunk hit landed in the safe hands of Banton at extra cover. With his wicket, Qalandars also saw the match and their hope of making through slipping away.

But the fortunes were tilted in favour of Qalandars when Samit Patel and David Wiese produced 16 runs in the 19th over thrown by Rahat Ali.

Looking for eight runs off last over from Brathwaite, Qalandars batters after getting beaten first ball had three singles and then Wiese smashed a six to long-on to seal a nail-biting win. Wiese scored 17 in six balls and Patel had 11 in seven balls and both the players scored 29 runs together.

Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik along with a new find of PSL Haider Ali guided Zalmi’s total to 140 before separating.

Zalmi achieved their hundred runs in 12.4 overs when Malik was at 45 and Haider at 33. Their partnership of 116 runs for the fourth wicket was the main feature of their total. In their togetherness Malik reached his 50 in 39 balls and Haider for his half century faced 31 balls. Malik added another 12 runs to his personal score and was out at 62 on the bowling of David Wiese.

Lewis Gregory came in to join Haider and walked back after scoring eight runs, gifting Shaheen his second wicket. Haider followed him with 69 on board off 43 runs studded with four fours and four sixes. Shaheen then bowled Wahab Riaz for one, leaving Zalmi at 169 for seven. Then both Carlos Brathwaite (16) and Hasan Ali (7) remained not out to add 18 runs in 1.3 overs to Zalmi’s score.

Lahore Qalandars, earlier, pushed Peshawar Zalmi on the back foot by sending three of their key players back to the pavilion at 24.

Zalmi were put in to bat by the Qalandars. Shaheen Shah Afridi delievered an early below to Zalmi dismissing Tim Banton off his first bowl, caught by Mohammad Hafeez.

Shortly after, the in-form Samit Patel took Lime Livingstone’s scalp. He scored a disappointing 4 runs off 5 balls before heading in the pit.

The Zalmi’s dangerman Kamran Akmal hit a four and a six each before he got out, caught by Haris Rauf on the delivery of Patel.

Peshawar Zalmi are at the number 2 spot in the table with 9 points. The ‘Yellow Storm’ have won four of their eight matches. Malik and Haider brought stability to Zalmi’s total shattering the confidence of Qalandars bowlers, who in their initial attack overpowered Zalmis. Lahore Qalandars entered the match with pride after drubbing Karachi Kings at the same venue two days ago by eight wickets.

Brief scores: Peshawar Zalmi 187/7 (Haider Ali 69, Shoaib Malik 62, Shaheen Afridi 3/28, Samit Patel 2/37). Lahore Qalandars 189/5 in 19.5 overs (Fakhar Zaman 63, Chris Lynn 59, Carlos Braithwaite 3/28). Qalandars won by 5 wickets (with 1 ball remaining).

PSL-5 points table

Team M W L P NRR

MS 7 5 1 11 1.547

PZ 9 4 4 9 -0.048

LQ 8 4 4 8 -0.019

IU 9 3 5 7 0.259

KK 7 3 3 7 -0.249

QG 8 3 5 6 -1.052