Police probing racist abuse charges by Man Utd staff

LONDON: Manchester United are cooperating fully with Greater Manchester Police’s investigation into a report of alleged racist abuse and assault by security personnel at Old Trafford.

Allegations emerged on Monday that a member of staff working for Arc, which provides catering and cleaning services, was abused by employees of Controlled Solutions Group ahead of February’s Europa League encounter with Club Brugge.

Both parties are connected to United but not employed directly by the club, who are keen to get to the bottom of the allegations and are sharing relevant CCTV footage with police.

In a statement, United told the PA news agency: “We are aware of an alleged serious incident prior to the Club Brugge match on 27 February. We are cooperating fully with the police and await an outcome from their investigation.”

Earlier on Tuesday, GMP released a statement, saying: “Greater Manchester Police continue to investigate a report of racially aggravated public order and alleged assault on Sir Matt Busby Way, Manchester.”

The allegations were vehemently denied by CSG in a strongly worded statement. “We categorically deny that any CSG staff were involved in an assault or abuse of any type on this individual.”