Education for all

We are living in a society where the transgender community gets very little respect and rights. Is being different is a crime? Why does society not understand that they are humans just like us. Education is the key to success. The concerned NGOs and government sectors should work on this and provide the transgender community facilities, so they can get education.
Hadia Aziz
Islamabad
