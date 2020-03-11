close
Wed Mar 11, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
March 11, 2020

Education for all

Newspost

 
March 11, 2020

We are living in a society where the transgender community gets very little respect and rights. Is being different is a crime? Why does society not understand that they are humans just like us. Education is the key to success. The concerned NGOs and government sectors should work on this and provide the transgender community facilities, so they can get education.

Hadia Aziz

Islamabad

Latest News

More From Newspost