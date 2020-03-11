Pakistani doctors excelled in UK, says Zakaria

LONDON: High Commissioner Mohammad Nafees Zakaria has said doctors and physicians of Pakistani heritage have achieved great successes in their respective fields and made Pakistan proud, while 1.5 million vibrant Pakistani diaspora serves as a strong bridge between the two countries.

According to a press release, he was addressing the Association of Pakistani Physicians of Northern Europe (APPNE) as chief guest and patron of the organisation in Manchester on Saturday.

The High Commissioner felicitated Dr Amir Burney, President APPNE and office-bearers and members on organising the first APPNE annual event. He commended the significant contribution of doctors and physicians of Pakistani heritage to the British society, particularly to the National Health Service (NHS) of the UK. He acknowledged the outstanding work of the community in promoting the true image of Pakistan in the UK and worldwide.

On this occasion, Zakaria announced that the Pakistan High Commission would sponsor a bursary for Urdu Studies at the University of Manchester. “Urdu is the fourth most spoken language in the United Kingdom, of which a significant number resides in Manchester. With a view to enhancing community relations and assisting the work of public services in Manchester, this bursary would enable a selected public service employee to study Urdu at the University of Manchester,” he elaborated.

He commended the work and efforts of Shiraz Ali from the University of Manchester, Dr John Morley, Director of University-wide Language Programme and Dr Justyna Drobnik Rogers, for promotion of Urdu in the UK.

He stressed that the Pakistan High Commission would continue to engage with the university for promotion of Urdu language in the UK. The High Commissioner also appreciated the positive contribution of Pakistan’s renowned poet Amjad Islam Amjad, who attended the gathering, for promoting Urdu and Pakistani culture abroad.

Dr Burney, President APPNE, briefed the gathering that the association was launched last year with the objective to bring doctors and physicians at one platform to work in a coordinated and coherent manner.