Coronavirus cases in Pakistan leap to 19

Ag Agencies

KARACHI/LONDON/TEHRAN: Twelve new cases of the novel coronavirus were discovered in Pakistan between Monday and Tuesday, taking the country’s tally to 19, as the global death toll from Covid-19 reached 4,067, with more than 115,124 cases recorded from 105 countries.

Three fresh cases were confirmed on Tuesday – two in Sindh and one in Balochistan. The development came after nine virus cases were detected in the province overnight.

In Karachi, a major corporation shut down its seafront offices on Tuesday after an employee was diagnosed with the virus. The company said as a precautionary measure, it shut down its office for three days.

The second individual diagnosed with coronavirus was found in Hyderabad, the Sindh health department said. “#Sindh Health Department has 2 new cases of #CoronaVirusPakistan The first case is from Hyderabad & the patient arrived from Syria via Doha. The second case is from Karachi & the patient arrived from Iran via Dubai. This brings the total number of cases to 15 in Sindh,” tweeted Meeran Yousuf, the media coordinator for the Sindh health department.

The third case of the day surfaced in Quetta where a 12-year-old boy contracted the virus who crossed into Pakistan from Iran-Pakistan border at Taftan, media reported.

On Monday night, Sindh’s health authorities announced that as many as nine more people, who had reached Karachi from Syria and Britain, had tested positive for Covid-19 and were being treated at three different hospitals in the city.

Meanwhile, the interior ministry on Tuesday extended the closure of Pakistan-Afghan border at Chaman for the next seven days to adopt further preventive measures in a bid to overcome the spread of coronavirus.

The increasing number of coronavirus cases in the country led to rumours Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches in Karachi would be cancelled. Refuting such talk, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail stated that the matches would be held in Karachi and across the country “as per schedule and the people should have no need to fear about the disturbance in its schedule”.

However, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Peechuho said the decision on PSL matches would be made “in the next few days” and “any such decision, if required, could only be made by [Sindh] Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah — that too on recommendation of the task force constituted by him to monitor the emerging situation”.

Since the novel coronavirus first emerged in late December 2019, more than 115,124 cases have been recorded in 105 countries and territories, killing 4,067 people, according to an AFP tally compiled on Tuesday based on official sources. More than 15,000 cases have been counted in Europe. The worst affected countries are mainland China, (80,754 cases, of which 3,136 deaths), Italy (9,172 cases, 463 deaths), South Korea (7,513 cases, 54 deaths), Iran (8,042 cases, 291 deaths) and France (1,412 cases, 25 deaths). Mongolia and northern Cyprus announced their first cases on Tuesday. Iran reported 54 new deaths from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the highest single-day toll since the start of the outbreak in the country, bringing the number of those killed by the virus to 291.

In Britain, a total of 373 people tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, up from 319 at the same point on Monday, the Department of Health said.

England’s deputy chief medical officer Dr Jenny Harries said the start of the UK peak of the coronavirus epidemic is expected within the next fortnight. She defended the government’s decision to delay closing schools and the introduction of other stringent tactics, saying experts are assessing new cases on an hourly basis to achieve a “balanced response”.

But new measures — including those aimed at protecting the elderly and vulnerable — are expected shortly as cases rise more rapidly across the UK. The FCO said US authorities are planning a flight on Tuesday to repatriate British nationals on the Grand Princess cruise ship at the Port of Oakland, California.

Health minister Jo Churchill said some patients can expect to wait longer for NHS treatment as doctors prioritise those with more serious illness and multiple underlying health conditions first. The Foreign Office confirmed it was in contact with Britons in Vietnam after reports of nine new cases confirmed among travellers on board the same flight from London to Hanoi on March 2, including seven British citizens.

Hundreds of flights between the UK and Italy were cancelled due to the virus, leaving some passengers stranded.

In France, where five parliamentarians have been infected, Culture Minister Franck Riester contracted the coronavirus and is staying at home.

In Ireland, St Patrick’s Day parades scheduled on March 17 across the country have been cancelled, as is the parade in the US city of Boston. All matches in the world judo championships are cancelled until April 30.

In Italy, 60 million of its people were ordered to “stay at home” from Tuesday in a government decree which allows travel only for the most urgent work or health reasons. The football league was suspended until April 3 and Austria banned entry for people from Italy, unless they have a doctor’s certificate. Romania and Slovenia respectively banned gatherings of more than 1,000 and 100 people. Barcelona’s Champions League round of 16 return match against Napoli on March 18 will be played behind closed doors.

Israel imposed a two-week quarantine on all arrivals. The measure, already in force for several European countries, has so far spared countries such as the United States.

In China, more than 70 per cent of those who have been infected have been cured since the epidemic broke out. The central Chinese province of Hubei, the epicentre of the coronavirus, eased travel restrictions on its inhabitants. China’s President Xi Jinping, on a visit to the provincial capital Wuhan, said the epidemic had been “basically curbed” there.

In the United States, five members of Congress, including at least two Republicans who have mixed with President Donald Trump, are in voluntary confinement after being exposed to the coronavirus. Trump himself has not been tested.