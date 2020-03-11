Building safety

The recent building collapses in Karachi highlight the issue of safety for high-rise buildings in Pakistan. With the government initiative to increase high-rise building constructions, I think it is important to include safety factors in every new and old construction. Buildings in Europe remain operational for hundreds of years and withstand snow, high winds and rainy weather. Similarly in Japan buildings are built with earthquakes in mind and have features to improve buildings defence against earthquake failure while they also have a system for regular checks in building quality and earthquake-resistant structures. Pakistan should also adopt such building safety factors and introduce a process of checking, photographing and recording building inspections. Similarly, building energy efficiency can also be measured to help reduce energy use over the years. The Pakistan Engineering Council can create the relevant standards and inspection SOPs. And young engineers who complete a government-run course on building codes and inspection can be hired for the role.

It is also important to have a council where disputes on building codes and safety can be managed easily. I have personally tried to complain about the illegal and dangerous high-rise buildings being constructed in Peshawar on both sides of the narrow old Jamrud Road, but in two years no one has been able to stop this illegal construction.

Engr Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar