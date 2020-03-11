close
Wed Mar 11, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
March 11, 2020

One injured as rivals trade fire

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
March 11, 2020

PESHAWAR: One person sustained injuries when two rival groups traded fire near the Railway Station on Tuesday. An official said that two rival groups, led by Qismatullah of Chamkani and Pir Mohammad of Mardan, exchanged fire when they came across in Saddar locality. Qismatullah sustained injuries in the firing and was taken to hospital. The police said that the contingents of East and West Cantonment police stations rushed to the spot to collect evidence and take action against the accused.

Latest News

More From Peshawar