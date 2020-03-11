One injured as rivals trade fire

PESHAWAR: One person sustained injuries when two rival groups traded fire near the Railway Station on Tuesday. An official said that two rival groups, led by Qismatullah of Chamkani and Pir Mohammad of Mardan, exchanged fire when they came across in Saddar locality. Qismatullah sustained injuries in the firing and was taken to hospital. The police said that the contingents of East and West Cantonment police stations rushed to the spot to collect evidence and take action against the accused.