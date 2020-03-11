Moot on Al-Farabi arranged: Kazakh envoy lauds progress made by Pakistan

PESHAWAR: Ambassador of Kazakhstan Akan Rakhmetullin has lauded the progress made by Pakistan during the last 25 years.

He was speaking as a chief guest at the Area Study Centre, University of Peshawar, on Tuesday at a roundtable conference entitled “Al-Farabi: The Second Teacher” arranged by Centre for Global Strategic Studies. “The country has preserved Christian churches, Buddhist temples and structures associated with different ethnicities in fine conditions with an active religious ministry as a great achievement,” the ambassador said. He urged the young scholars to work and promote research for peace. The envoy pointed out that Al-Farabi, the great Muslim thinker and educationist, is an iconic figure for the entire Muslim world being the bridge between the 9th century golden period of Islam and European Renaissance. “My country will promote Al-Farabi project in strengthening the Muslim legacy in the field of arts and philosophy,” he said. Director, Area Study Centre, Prof Dr Shabbir Ahmad Khan, praised Abdul Hassan Al-Farabi for his work. Major General Syed Khalid Mehmud Jafferi emphasised that the scholar was successful in giving the utopian concept of the virtuous city, citizenship and education. He said Al- Farabi is next to Aristotle in thoughts and that’s the reason he is the second teacher of Humanity. Prof Abdul Hamid Khan from Qurtuba University extolled Al-Farabi for citing poetry telling things in metaphor as images in present and beyond meaningfully. Col Khalid and Dr Shafi also spoke on the occasion.