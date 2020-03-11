Transfer & posting

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The competent authority has transferred District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Nasim, who was awaiting posting in Peshawar High Court, as judge consumer court Bannu, against the vacant post in the public interest with immediate effect.
Consequent upon above, District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Nasim, Judge Consumer Court, Bannu, shall tour Consumer Court of District Lakki Marwat on fortnightly basis till further orders.
