Wed Mar 11, 2020
March 11, 2020

Transfer & posting

Peshawar

 
March 11, 2020

The competent authority has transferred District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Nasim, who was awaiting posting in Peshawar High Court, as judge consumer court Bannu, against the vacant post in the public interest with immediate effect.

Consequent upon above, District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Nasim, Judge Consumer Court, Bannu, shall tour Consumer Court of District Lakki Marwat on fortnightly basis till further orders.

