Minister wants all labourers get equal benefits from welfare fund

PESHAWAR: Provincial Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai has said that the labourers of all provinces should receive the same benefits from Workers Welfare Fund (WWF) to improve the life standard of workers across the country.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Secretary Labour Syed Alamgir Shah and Secretary Workers Welfare Board Dr Bilal. Secretary Labour and the secretary Workers Welfare Board apprised the minister of the problems faced by the department and discussed in detail the solutions to these issues. The secretary said that a difficult situation would arise after the possible devolution of the Workers Welfare Fund.

Shaukat Yousafzai said that WWF was workers money, whether he works in any province in the country, there will be many factories in the province with head offices in other provinces and Workers Welfare Fund money would be collected there. He said that the quality of Working Folks Grammar Schools would further be improved so that children of labours can also receive quality education. He said that practical steps would be taken to give quality education to the workers’ children in best schools. The minister also said that steps would be taken to solve the problems of the department and the department's performance would be further improved.