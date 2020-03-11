Cops awarded for recovering child

CHARSADDA: Cops who had safely recovered a kidnapped child were awarded prizes and commendation certificates here on Tuesday.

A special ceremony was arranged at the Police Secretariat to honour the police officials for their excelling performance. A five-year-old child, Muhammad Ayan, son of Muhammad Naeem, was kidnapped from

Islamabad Korrona in the limits of the City Police Station when he was returning home from school.

The kidnappers had later demanded Rs 60 million from the family for releasing the child from their captivity.

The police teams were constituted which carried out the investigation along the scientific lines and recovered the kid in an action.

District Police Officer Irfanullah Khan awarded prizes and commendation certificates to the cops who had resolved the case.